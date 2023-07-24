HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Karnataka govt. signs agreement for suggestions from WDO on ‘Brand Bengaluru’ 

July 24, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar meeting Bangalore Metropolitan Region Development Authority officials on Monday.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar meeting Bangalore Metropolitan Region Development Authority officials on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Bengaluru:

As part of the ‘Brand Bengaluru’ initiative, spearheaded by Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who also holds charge of the city, on Monday the State government signed an agreement with Canada-based World Design Organization (WDO) for suggestions for the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to build the city.

Mr. Shivakumar said that 200 engineers from the WDO will be in the city to study and give suggestions on the city infrastructure including roads, flyovers, footpaths, junctions, and other infrastructure.

Earlier, Mr. Shivakumar had launched a ‘Brand Bengaluru’ campaign and also an online portal to invite suggestions on the city’s development by the public.

Mr. Shivakumar also met the Bangalore Metropolitan Region Development Authority (BMRDA) officials on Monday to discuss various issues pertaining to the city.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.