‘Karnataka government trying to saffronise school textbooks’

Swaraj Abhiyan Karnataka has accused the Karnataka government of attempting to ‘saffronis’ school textbooks by eliminating information pertaining to new religions, such as Jainism and Buddhism, from the class six social science textbooks.
This comes after the Department of Public Instruction (DPI) decided to withdraw two pages from a lesson, ‘Birth of new religions’, that was part of the class VI social studies textbook. The content talked about some of the practices during the later Vedic period, and included parts on Jainism and Buddhism.
The decision was taken on the basis of instructions by Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar. Earlier, a delegation from the Brahmin Development Board had petitioned Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa that certain contents in this chapter be omitted since it ‘hurts the sentiments’ of the community.
“The removal of information about the later Vedic period is nothing but an attempt to saffronise the syllabus by undermining the teachings of Buddhism and Jainism, which, however, are very relevant today,” reads the press release by Swaraj Abhiyan Karnataka. They demanded that the government immediately withdraw the notification to omit the two pages.
Last week, Mr. Kumar had ordered formation of a committee to look into these omission after a few groups had taken objection to the same.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath