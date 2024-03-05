Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar, other officials get bomb threat email

March 05, 2024 03:18 pm | Updated 03:18 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Karnataka chief minister, deputy chief minister, home minister and Bengaluru city police commissioner received threat emails on March 2, warning of more attacks. This comes close on the heels of the low-intensity blast at The Rameshwaram Cafe in Brookfield in east Bengaluru on March 1, which left nine injured.

Following the email on Saturday, the cybercrime police stepped up investigations and registered a suo motu case. Efforts are on to track down the source of the mail.

The email warned of attacks on public places and public transport, including the KSRTC’s line of premiere buses. The accused also demanded a ransom of $2.5 million for not carrying out the attacks.

The accused stated that they would raise their demands on social media and tweet the information about the next attack.

“The police have stepped up vigil at public places even though the mail looks like a hoax,” said an official.