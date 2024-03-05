GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar, other officials get bomb threat email

The Home Minister and Bengaluru City Police Commissioner also received the mail, which comes close on the heels of The Rameshwaram Cafe blast

March 05, 2024 03:18 pm | Updated 03:18 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah visits the Rameshwaram Cafe after a low-intensity explosion on March 1, in Bengaluru.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah visits the Rameshwaram Cafe after a low-intensity explosion on March 1, in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Karnataka chief minister, deputy chief minister, home minister and Bengaluru city police commissioner received threat emails on March 2, warning of more attacks. This comes close on the heels of the low-intensity blast at The Rameshwaram Cafe in Brookfield in east Bengaluru on March 1, which left nine injured.

ALSO READ
In Karnataka, Congress on the defensive

Following the email on Saturday, the cybercrime police stepped up investigations and registered a suo motu case. Efforts are on to track down the source of the mail.

The email warned of attacks on public places and public transport, including the KSRTC’s line of premiere buses. The accused also demanded a ransom of $2.5 million for not carrying out the attacks.

The accused stated that they would raise their demands on social media and tweet the information about the next attack.

“The police have stepped up vigil at public places even though the mail looks like a hoax,” said an official.

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.