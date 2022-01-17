Bengaluru

Job scam: Recruiting agency issues fake IBM offer letters to clients for a fee

The Sampigehalli police have registered a case of cheating against a consultancy firm that allegedly issued job seekers fake offer letters from IBM for a fee. It was only when the ‘new recruits’ walked into the premises of IBM India in Manyata Tech Park last week with their offer letters seeking a meeting with HR personnel that the scam came to light.

“Upon inquiry it was revealed that a job consultancy firm by name of Easy Recruit India Pvt Ltd, was charging job aspirants and misusing the logo and name of IBM by issuing offer letters,” said a police officer.

One aspirant paid ₹75,000, and another was asked to shell out ₹15,000, while a third victim had to pay ₹25,000. All three were asked to report to work on January 13. According to the police, the firm gave them specific instructions to meet with an HR manager by name of M.R. Pradeep. “However, there is no HR manager by that name,” said the police officer.

He added that the people running the job consultancy firm are absconding. “We have details of their financial transactions and are tracking them down,” police said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 17, 2022 8:24:39 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/job-scam-recruiting-agency-issues-fake-ibm-offer-letters-to-clients-for-a-fee/article38283136.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY