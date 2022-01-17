Job scam: Recruiting agency issues fake IBM offer letters to clients for a fee

The Sampigehalli police have registered a case of cheating against a consultancy firm that allegedly issued job seekers fake offer letters from IBM for a fee. It was only when the ‘new recruits’ walked into the premises of IBM India in Manyata Tech Park last week with their offer letters seeking a meeting with HR personnel that the scam came to light.

“Upon inquiry it was revealed that a job consultancy firm by name of Easy Recruit India Pvt Ltd, was charging job aspirants and misusing the logo and name of IBM by issuing offer letters,” said a police officer.

One aspirant paid ₹75,000, and another was asked to shell out ₹15,000, while a third victim had to pay ₹25,000. All three were asked to report to work on January 13. According to the police, the firm gave them specific instructions to meet with an HR manager by name of M.R. Pradeep. “However, there is no HR manager by that name,” said the police officer.

He added that the people running the job consultancy firm are absconding. “We have details of their financial transactions and are tracking them down,” police said.