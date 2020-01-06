JCTU to take out rally on Jan. 8 as part of strike call

As part of the nationwide general strike call on January 8, the Joint Committee of Trade Unions (JCTU) will take out a rally from Town Hall via Mysore Bank to Freedom Park, where the protest will be held against the Central government labour laws.

In a press conference on Monday, the members of JCTU expressed their disappointment with the Central government and its “anti-worker” policies.

The JCTU has drafted a 12-point charter consisting of their demands from the Centre. They include a fixed minimum wage of ₹21,000, pension facility for all workers, immediate measures to control price hike, equal pay for equal work, strengthening the unorganised welfare board, and increasing wages of those working under Udyog Khatri Yojana and other daily wage labourers.

The office-bearers have alleged that the government continued to bring up trivial issues to divert people’s attentions from important issues that concern the country and workers in particular. “The Central government has failed to come to the aid of farmers who are in distress. Farmer suicide rates have increased tremendously under the BJP-led government,” said K.V. Bhat, V-P of AIUTUC.

The members also condemned the attack on Jawaharlal Nehru University students by goons. “We must act against the Delhi police who are in support of goons and perpetrating violence on students,” said Kalappa Lakshmaiah, general secretary, HMKP. “People are speaking against NRC and CAA and through this strike, we will speak against the government’s trade policies,” he added.

Meanwhile, several organisations have maintained that they will not support the bandh call. Bruhat Bangalore Hotels Association in a release said that hotels in the city will be functional as usual in the city on January 8. Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation management has cautioned its employees of taking action if they participate in the strike. Meanwhile, Karnataka Electricity Board Employees Union and Association in a release said that on January 8, the employees will protest against Electricity Amendment Bill during lunch break.