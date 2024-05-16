GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

ITI Limited receives LoI worth ₹37.5 crore for solar street light systems in Bihar

Published - May 16, 2024 11:03 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Bengaluru-based ITI Limited, the country’s first post-Independence PSU and telecom manufacturing company, has received Letter of Intent (LoI) worth ₹37.5 crore from the Bihar Renewable Energy Development Authority (BREDA) for installating solar street light systems.

According to a media release from ITI, the Central PSU’s Naini unit has received LoI for design, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning with comprehensive maintenance contract (CMC for five years), to be installed under the supervision of BREDA.

The major components of the systems are solar PV module, solar batteries, LED luminaries, mounting structures, balance of system (BOS).

ITI Limited’s Naini unit has received another LoI for design, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning with comprehensive maintenance contract (CMC for five years) including remote monitoring system (RMS) of 9440 numbers of solar street light systems from DPRO Katihar amounting to ₹28.94 crore under the Mukhyamantri Gramin Solar Street Light Yojana.

Rajesh Rai, Chairman and Managing Director, ITI Limited, said: “This project is a testament to our commitment to sustainability and creating vibrant rural environments. The project adds to the aesthetics there and provides cutting-edge lighting solutions for a greener tomorrow.’‘

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.