ITI Limited receives LoI worth ₹37.5 crore for solar street light systems in Bihar

Bengaluru-based ITI Limited, the country’s first post-Independence PSU and telecom manufacturing company, has received Letter of Intent (LoI) worth ₹37.5 crore from the Bihar Renewable Energy Development Authority (BREDA) for installating solar street light systems.

According to a media release from ITI, the Central PSU’s Naini unit has received LoI for design, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning with comprehensive maintenance contract (CMC for five years), to be installed under the supervision of BREDA.

The major components of the systems are solar PV module, solar batteries, LED luminaries, mounting structures, balance of system (BOS).

ITI Limited’s Naini unit has received another LoI for design, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning with comprehensive maintenance contract (CMC for five years) including remote monitoring system (RMS) of 9440 numbers of solar street light systems from DPRO Katihar amounting to ₹28.94 crore under the Mukhyamantri Gramin Solar Street Light Yojana.

Rajesh Rai, Chairman and Managing Director, ITI Limited, said: “This project is a testament to our commitment to sustainability and creating vibrant rural environments. The project adds to the aesthetics there and provides cutting-edge lighting solutions for a greener tomorrow.’‘