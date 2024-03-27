GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ISRO will conduct START 2024 during April-May

March 27, 2024 09:30 am | Updated 09:30 am IST - Bengaluru:

The Hindu Bureau
The training modules will comprise introductory level topics on various verticals of space science and technology.

The training modules will comprise introductory level topics on various verticals of space science and technology. | Photo Credit: Visual Generation Inc.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will conduct the Space science and Technology Awareness Training (START) 2024 programme during April and May.

In this connection, ISRO solicits Expression of Interest (EOI) to host START-2024 in educational institutes, universities, colleges within India who are offering UG and PG courses in physical sciences and technology.

The main objective of the training programme is to attract the youngsters to the fields of space science and technology.

The training modules will comprise introductory level topics on various verticals of space science and technology. In addition to these, there will be sessions on Indian space exploration programmes and research opportunities.

Post-graduate students and final year undergraduate students of physical sciences (Physics and Chemistry) and technology (e.g. Electronics, Computer Science, Mechanical, Applied Physics, Radiophysics, Optics & Opto-electronics, Instrumentation and other associated subjects) studying in educational institutes, universities and colleges within India are eligible to be considered for the training.

Last date for online registration of EOI through https://jigyasa.iirs.gov.in/START by institutes, colleges, universities is April 2.

Student registration opens on April 8 and ends on April 12.

