ISRO invites industries to develop 100 technologies and products

March 24, 2023 11:23 am | Updated 11:23 am IST - Bengaluru

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) called upon Indian industries to develop 100 technologies and products, which will be required for its launch vehicles, satellites, application sectors, human space flight, and space exploration.

Inviting an Expression of Interest (EoI) from prospective industries towards self-reliance in development of technologies, products, systems for Indian space programmes, the space agency has listed 100 technologies and products.

The list includes design, realisation and flight testing of sub-scale Hybrid Drone Prototype for DroneNet, development of a Head Mount Display (HMD) for Gaganyaan crew for providing situational awareness, space debris surveillance and tracking radar, urban flooding surveillance system using multi-radar and sensor network.

ISRO is pursuing multidisciplinary R&D programmes related to its major verticals — space transportation, space infrastructure, space applications, ground systems and human space exploration.

The EoI states: “Currently, ISRO is in the need of developing certain potential technologies/ products/ systems for its programmes in a time-bound manner. In this context, an invitation for Expression of Interest (EoI) is hereby floated to identify suitable Indian industries for the development of identified technologies/ products/ systems in a time-bound manner.”

The main objective of this EoI is to engage eligible Indian industries to develop the technologies, products, systems for space programmes of ISRO.

Prospective industries were advised to submit their proposals by April 17.