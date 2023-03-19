ISRO to conduct young scientist programme

March 19, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is organising a young scientist programme, Yuva VIgyani Karyakram (YUVIKA), to impart basic knowledge on space technology, space science and space applications to students of Class IX. The registration for the programme starts today.

ISRO said that it has chalked out this programme to ‘catch them young’ and that it is also expected to encourage more students to pursue Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) based research and careers.

The YUVIKA programme will be conducted between May 15 and 26 at seven centres — ISRO-Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS) Dehradun, Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) Thiruvananthapuram, Satish Dhawan Space Center (SDSC) Sriharikota, U. R. Rao Satellite Centre (URSC) Bengaluru, Space Applications Centre (SAC) Ahmedabad, National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) Hyderabad and North-Eastern Space Applications Centre (NE-SAC) Shillong.

The space agency added that a minimum participation will be ensured from each State and Union Territory.

The selection of participants will be carried out on the basis of parameters like marks obtained in Class VIII or last conducted exam, performance in the online quiz, participation in science fair, rank in Olympiad or equivalent, winners of sport competitions, scouts and guides, NCC, NSS member and those studying in village schools located in panchayat areas.

The cost of the course material, lodging and boarding etc., during the entire course will be borne by ISRO.

Interested students studying in Class 9 as on 1 January 2023 within India are eligible to apply at www.isro.gov.in/YUVIKA.html. The last day for registration is April 3.