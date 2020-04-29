Bengaluru

Israel diplomat praises ‘namma’ heroes

On the eve of the 72nd Israeli Independence Day, Consul General of Israel Dana Kursh drew a parallel between India and Israel in fighting the COVID-19 situation and heaped praises on “namma” (our) heroes in Bengaluru.

In a statement on Tuesday she said, “I witness so many namma heroes from the medical teams, police and others, going above and beyond to assist, and I feel home. I see the same reality in Israel and in India, and I cannot help feeling proud for both my homes.”

Ms. Dana Kursh referred to the relationship between India and Israel, and said: “Our people’s resilience, together with our history of working together, is proving itself in these trying times.”

She said innovation is what we need today, and added, “Our Consulate team will keep on working to find additional ways to connect our innovative ecosystem, and work together towards finding innovative solution for the issues we are facing: distance learning, telemedicine and more and more.”

