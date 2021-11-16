‘Institutions must equip youth with 21st century skills’

Vice-President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu urged educational institutions to implement the National Education Policy in ‘letter and spirit’, and encourage teaching in local languages. He was addressing students at the sixth annual convocation of PES University on Monday. In his convocation address, Mr. Naidu, who was the chief guest, spoke about the role that higher education institutions play in equipping students with skills. “Today, the fourth industrial revolution is knocking at our door and it is driven by the knowledge economy and cutting-edge technological innovations. We cannot afford to miss this opportunity and our higher education institutions must equip our youth with 21st-century skills,” said Mr. Naidu.

The Vice-President said there was an urgent need to align our university classrooms to the emerging global trends such as 5G-based technologies that find applications in a wide range of areas including agriculture, medical, administrative, commerce and industrial management.

He commended the university on its initiative to impart knowledge in areas such as AI, machine learning, 5G technology, robotics, and biotechnology, and for launching two satellites with the help of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).