Probe against inspector accused of harassing woman in Bengaluru

Bengaluru police commissioner orders departmental inquiry after the woman approached him with a petition seeking justice

An inspector attached to Hennur police station is in the dock for allegedly misbehaving with a woman who approached him with a complaint.

The complainant is a resident of Banaswadi. She has filed a complaint with Bengaluru police Commissioner Kamal Pant, based on which he has ordered a departmental inquiry against Inspector Vasanth Kumar. DCP (East division) has been told to carry out a probe and submit a report.

The complainant claims that she had a fight with her tenants over payment of water bills and approached the inspector to file a complaint against them.

The inspector allegedly misbehaved with her and harassed her, and also allegedly demanded a bribe to register a complaint against her tenants.

Unable to bear the alleged harassment, she approached the police commissioner and filed a petition seeking justice. The inspector was sent on leave while a probe was initiated against him.

This is the fourth incident in the recent past of police personnel being involved in corrupt practices and criminal activities, leading to embarrassment for the Karnataka Government.

In December 2021, Honnappa Duradappa Malagi, crime constable from Vidyaranyapura, was caught for allegedly engaging two minor boys to steal bikes. The police recovered 53 bikes worth ₹77 lakh from them.

In January 2022, Hosakote police found that two constables had ganged up with a red sanders (wood) smuggler to rob a seller based in Andhra Pradesh. The duo was later suspended.

On January 13, two constables were arrested for peddling drugs in R.T. Nagar.Later, two police officers were suspended for not probing the case properly.