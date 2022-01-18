Two policemen among four arrested for selling drugs in Bengaluru

They were picked up from 80 feet road at R.T. Nagar in Bengaluru on January 13

Two policemen were arrested on January 13 for allegedly selling drugs while on security duty near the residence of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on 80 feet road at R.T. Nagar in Bengaluru.

According to the R.T. Nagar police, who arrested the duo along with two of their associates, Head Constable Shivakumar and Constable Santosh were caught red-handed by a Hoysala patrol team. Both personnel are attached to Koramangala police station.

“The control room received information of a suspicious autorickshaw on 80 feet road in R.T. Nagar PS limits on January 13 night. A Hoysala team immediately reached the spot. They detained four persons. The autorickshaw was seized, and the four men were taken to the police station,” said a police officer.

The police seized 400 gram of ganja from them. They also learnt that two of the men are police personnel.

“The initial probe revealed that the accused were sourcing drugs from peddlers and selling them to their customers. Their mobile phones have been seized for further investigation,” the police officer added.

This is the third such incident in the past one month of policemen being involved in criminal activities.