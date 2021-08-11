Inspection of Mysuru Road-Kengeri metro line begins

The Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) for Southern Circle began the statutory inspection of the Mysuru Road-Kengeri stretch of Namma Metro in Bengaluru on August 11.
BMRCL has applied to the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety for clearance to commence commercial operations on the 7.53-km stretch, which is part of the Purple Line.
The extended line has six elevated stations – Nayandahalli, Rajarajeshwarinagar, Jnana Bharathi, Pattanagere, Mailasandra and Kengeri Bus Terminal.
The CMRS started from Kempegowda Metro Station in Majestic a little after 9 a.m. for Mysuru Road station. The inspection began from Mysuru Road station onwards.
The team arrived at Nayandahalli station around 11 a.m., before proceeding to Rajarajeshwarinagar and Jnana Bharathi stations on Mysuru Road.
On August 12, the CMRS is expected to visit Pattanagere, Mailasandra and Kengeri Bus Terminal stations.