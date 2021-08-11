Inspection of Mysuru Road-Kengeri metro line begins

BMRCL has applied for clearance to commence operations on the 7.53-km stretch

The Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) for Southern Circle began the statutory inspection of the Mysuru Road-Kengeri stretch of Namma Metro in Bengaluru on August 11.

BMRCL has applied to the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety for clearance to commence commercial operations on the 7.53-km stretch, which is part of the Purple Line.

The extended line has six elevated stations – Nayandahalli, Rajarajeshwarinagar, Jnana Bharathi, Pattanagere, Mailasandra and Kengeri Bus Terminal.

The CMRS started from Kempegowda Metro Station in Majestic a little after 9 a.m. for Mysuru Road station. The inspection began from Mysuru Road station onwards.

The Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) inspecting the track between Nayandahalli and Rajarajeshwarinagar stations on August 11, 2021. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

The team arrived at Nayandahalli station around 11 a.m., before proceeding to Rajarajeshwarinagar and Jnana Bharathi stations on Mysuru Road.

The Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) walks into Rajarajeshwarinagar station on August 11, 2021, as part of the statutory inspection of the Namma Metro rail line. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

The Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) takes a look around Rajarajeshwarinagar station on August 11, 2021, as part of the statutory inspection of the Namma Metro rail line. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

On August 12, the CMRS is expected to visit Pattanagere, Mailasandra and Kengeri Bus Terminal stations.