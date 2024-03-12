Infosys Science Foundation to screen documentary film, ‘Secrets of the Surface: The Mathematical Vision of Maryam Mirzakhani’  

March 12, 2024 10:23 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - Bengaluru

To mark the International Day of Mathematics on March 14, Infosys Science Foundation is screening a documentary film called ‘Secrets of the Surface: The Mathematical Vision of Maryam Mirzakhani.’

According to the release, the film highlights the life of Maryam Mirzakhani who was an Iranian mathematician, a professor at Stanford University, who became the first woman and the first Iranian to win the highest honor in mathematics, the Fields Medal in 2014.

Mirzakhani’s work in geometry made her a superstar in her field. She passed away in 2017 at age 40. Maryam Mirzakhani has become an icon for young girls and women aspiring to build careers in science and math.

Hungarian-American filmmaker, George Csicsery made this documentary film which was shot in Iran and the United States.

The film traces her education and success in Iran’s Math Olympiad team, and also explains her contributions with the help of leading mathematicians and animated illustrations. Her colleagues from around the world, as well as former teachers, classmates, and students in Iran, have spoken about the deep impact of her achievements.