Infosys Foundation and C-CAMP join hands to strengthen maternity care

As part of this project, a cutting-edge fetal monitoring technology will be deployed to enhance the health monitoring of expectant mothers across district hospitals and community health centres, in Karnataka

February 23, 2024 09:00 am | Updated 09:00 am IST - Bengaluru:

The Hindu Bureau
Launch of C-CAMP Infosys Foundation Project Early Life by Hon’ble Health Minister of Karnataka, Shri Gundu Rao.

Launch of C-CAMP Infosys Foundation Project Early Life by Hon’ble Health Minister of Karnataka, Shri Gundu Rao. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Infosys Foundation has announced its collaboration with the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms (C-CAMP) to launch the C-CAMP-Infosys Foundation Project Early Life, which is aimed at bolstering maternity care, both for expectant mothers and newborns, in Karnataka, using innovative medical technologies.

Infosys Foundation has committed ₹8.5 crore towards this project, which will address the early adoption of healthcare technology at low-resource health facilities to improve maternal health screening as well as address the rising cases of neonatal mortality.

As part of this project, a cutting-edge fetal monitoring technology will be deployed to enhance health monitoring of expectant mothers across district hospitals and community health centres, in Karnataka.

In addition, a neonatal Continuous Positive Airway Pressure device, which provides respiratory support for newborns in respiratory distress, will be made available across critical care newborn units in district and taluk hospitals. This collaboration aims to benefit about 50,000 to 1 lakh women and 4,000 newborns, across eight districts in the state, over a period four years.

Dinesh Gundu Rao, Minister for Health and Family Welfare, said, “Improving maternal and newborn healthcare in the districts is a very important priority for us. We will be starting with Dharwad and Ballari and cover a total of eight districts to strengthen health monitoring for all mothers and quality care to newborns requiring critical care support.”

Taslimarif Saiyed, CEO and Director, C-CAMP, said, “This initiative furthers our collective endeavour of leveraging advanced technology built indigenously to provide quality care to mothers and their newborns, and creating avenues for affordable and accessible healthcare in Karnataka.”

Sunil Kumar Dhareshwar, Trustee, Infosys Foundation, said, “Maternity care has been a key area of focus for Infosys Foundation within the healthcare space. The C-CAMP-Infosys Foundation Project Early Life will not only give a boost to the public healthcare infrastructure in the State, but also give impetus to the adoption of innovative technologies in maternal and childcare.”

