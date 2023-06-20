HamberMenu
Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani donates ₹315 crore to alma mater IIT-Bombay

This takes his total contribution to IIT-Bombay to ₹400 crore

June 20, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Nandan Nilekani

Nandan Nilekani | Photo Credit: STEFANI REYNOLDS

Nandan Nilekani, co-founder and chairman of Infosys and founding chairman of UIDAI, has donated ₹315 crore to his alma mater, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay. With this, his total contribution to IIT-Bombay has gone up to ₹400 crore.

The donation would go towards building infrastructure, stimulating research in emerging areas of engineering and technology, and nurturing a deep tech start-up ecosystem at IIT-Bombay. The contribution is also expected to serve as the anchor for IIT-Bombay’s ambitious vision to become a global leader among engineering and technology institutes.

Mr. Nilekani signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Subhasis Chaudhuri, director, IIT-Bombay, in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

“IIT-Bombay has been a cornerstone in my life, shaping my formative years, and laying the foundation for my journey. This donation is more than just a financial contribution. It is a tribute to the place that has given me so much, and a commitment to the students who will shape our world tomorrow,” said Mr. Nilekani.

Mr. Chaudhuri said: “This donation will significantly accelerate the growth of IIT-Bombay, and will firmly set it on a path of global leadership. IIT-Bombay is committed to building research and academic excellence that can make India a leader in scientific discovery, and its translation towards solving the pressing challenges facing humankind.”

Mr. Nilekani joined IIT-Bombay in 1973 for a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering. Incidentally, the donation marks 50 years of his association with the premier institute of education.

