GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Income Tax Department officer duped of ₹48.9K in online reward points fraud

Victim in her complaint said she had received a message from an unknown number claiming that reward points from her bank were going to lapse

Published - May 16, 2024 06:10 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The police are now trying to track down the accused through the mobile number and to recover the money transferred to different bank accounts. 

The police are now trying to track down the accused through the mobile number and to recover the money transferred to different bank accounts.  | Photo Credit: representational image

A 48-year-old IRS officer with the Income Tax Department lost ₹48,902 to an online reward points fraud.

Acting on a complaint by the victim, Nishi Padma, the Central Division Cyber Crime Police registered a case of cheating and under various sections of the Information Technology Act, 2000, recently. 

In her complaint, the victim said that she had received a message from an unknown number claiming that the reward points from her bank were going to lapse. The message asked her to click a link and fill in the details to claim the reward on time. She followed the instructions and received an OTP which she promptly entered in the form of the link which she had opened. 

Minutes later she received a message that money from her savings bank account had been debited. The victim tried to call the contact number of the person who shared the link but it was not reachable.

Realising that she had been cheated, the victim approached the police and filed a complaint along with the number from which she received the message. 

The police are now trying to track down the accused through the mobile number and to recover the money transferred to different bank accounts. 

“This is the most common form of online fraud and despite repeated reminders and awareness from banks and police officials not to entertain unknown numbers or click on links sent from unknown sources, people fall prey to such frauds,” a senior cyber crime police official said.

Related Topics

Karnataka / bengaluru / crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.