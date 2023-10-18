Inauguration of Nagasandra metro foot overbridge enhances access to IKEA store

October 18, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - Bengaluru

The much-awaited pedestrian bridge at the Nagasandra metro entrance, providing a direct link to the IKEA store, was finally inaugurated for public use on Wednesday.

The construction of the bridge commenced this April and was completed in six months. “The foot overbridge will ensure safety and ease of use for all customers who will be visiting IKEA Nagasandra. About one-third of visitors to IKEA Nagasandra commute by metro and the foot overbridge will ease the commute between the Nagasandra station and the IKEA store. It will facilitate easy access for shoppers and visitors. The bridge will also provide an easier transportation option during peak traffic hours and unsuitable weather conditions,” IKEA said in a statement.

A.S. Shankar, Executive Director, Operations and Maintenance, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), said: “This is in line with Namma Metro’s commitment to providing good transportation, accessibility, and enhancing citizens’ lives in Bengaluru. It marks the second directly connecting bridge from a metro station to a retail space on the Namma Metro network.”

In 2017, BMRCL leased 13 acres of land to Ikea India Pvt. Ltd. near Nagasandra on Tumakuru Road for 60 years.

Following the opening of the entire Purple Line stretch recently, there has been a notable increase in foot traffic at Nagasandra, a terminal station on the Green Line.

According to BMRCL, Nagasandra is among the stations experiencing the highest number of visitors, primarily attributed to the presence of the IKEA store.