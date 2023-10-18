HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Inauguration of Nagasandra metro foot overbridge enhances access to IKEA store

The construction of the Nagasandra metro station foot overbridge commenced in April 2023 and was completed in six months, with the bridge now being fully operational 

October 18, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The much-awaited pedestrian bridge at the Nagasandra metro entrance, providing a direct link to the IKEA store, was finally inaugurated for public use on Wednesday.

The construction of the bridge commenced this April and was completed in six months. “The foot overbridge will ensure safety and ease of use for all customers who will be visiting IKEA Nagasandra. About one-third of visitors to IKEA Nagasandra commute by metro and the foot overbridge will ease the commute between the Nagasandra station and the IKEA store. It will facilitate easy access for shoppers and visitors. The bridge will also provide an easier transportation option during peak traffic hours and unsuitable weather conditions,” IKEA said in a statement.

A.S. Shankar, Executive Director, Operations and Maintenance, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), said: “This is in line with Namma Metro’s commitment to providing good transportation, accessibility, and enhancing citizens’ lives in Bengaluru. It marks the second directly connecting bridge from a metro station to a retail space on the Namma Metro network.”

In 2017, BMRCL leased 13 acres of land to Ikea India Pvt. Ltd. near Nagasandra on Tumakuru Road for 60 years.

Following the opening of the entire Purple Line stretch recently, there has been a notable increase in foot traffic at Nagasandra, a terminal station on the Green Line.

According to BMRCL, Nagasandra is among the stations experiencing the highest number of visitors, primarily attributed to the presence of the IKEA store.

Related Topics

Karnataka / bengaluru

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.