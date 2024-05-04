IN-SPACe releases guidelines for implementation of Indian Space Policy 2023

May 04, 2024 10:41 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - Bengaluru:

Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe) has released the norms, guidelines and procedures (NGP) for implementation of Indian Space Policy, 2023, in respect of authorisation of space activities.

The NGP would complement government endeavour in providing a predictable regulatory regime, transparency and ease of doing business in the Indian space sector.

Specific criteria

“The NGP document lists space activities which need authorization from IN-SPACe, specifies criteria for granting such authorizations and provides necessary guidelines/pre-requisites to be fulfilled by an applicant for making authorization application to IN-SPACe,” IN-SPACe said.

The document states that any entity carrying out space activities to or from Indian territory or within the jurisdiction of India including the area to the limit of its exclusive economic zone needs authorization from IN-SPACe.

With regard to establishment and operation of the ground systems the authorization from IN-SPACe shall be required for establishment and operations of satellite control centre, telemetry, tracking and command, mission control centre, remote sensing data reception station, ground stations for supporting operations of the space-based services such as space situational awareness, astronomical, space science or navigation missions, etc.

As part of reform

IN-SPACe was constituted in October 2021 as part of the far-reaching reforms in the space sector brought out by the Government of India, aiming towards boosting private sector participation in the entire range of space activities. IN-SPACe was created with a mandate to regulate and authorize all space activities undertaken by the Government entities and Non-Government Entities (NGEs), along with its role as a promoter, enabler and supervisor for the NGEs engaged in the space activities in the country.

The NGP document can be viewed and downloaded from IN-SPACe digital portal (www.inspace.gov.in)