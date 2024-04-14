IN-SPACe announces CANSAT India Student Competition 2024

April 14, 2024 11:38 pm | Updated 11:38 pm IST - Bengaluru:

The Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) in association with the Astronautical Society of India (ASI) has announced the upcoming IN-SPACe CANSAT Student Competition.

The competition which is aimed at inspiring the next generation of space enthusiasts and fostering innovation in Space Science and Technology is scheduled to take place from April 15 to 17 at Ahmedabad.

IN-SPACe, which is the single window agency for all space sector activities of private entities, said that the CANSAT Student Competition represents a unique opportunity for students to immerse themselves in the intricacies of space exploration.

“Participants will engage in the design, development, and launch of CAN-sized satellites, with the goal of reaching an altitude of 800 metres above the launch site via drones. This hands-on experience will not only deepen their understanding of Space Science but also equip them with invaluable skills for future endeavours in the space industry,” IN-SPACe said.

“Through this unique competition, the IN-SPACe CANSAT India Student Competition emphasises our commitment on nurturing innovation. By providing students with a platform to showcase their talent and creativity, this competition plays a crucial role in honing their skills and preparing them for the challenges of tomorrow’s space industry. Together, we are empowering the next generation of space enthusiasts and contributing to the development of an AatmaNirbhar space workforce in India,” Vinod Kumar, executive secretary, ASI and director-promotion directorate, IN-SPACe.