Illegal constructions demolished from Amruthahalli lake

Illegally constructed sheds and toilets encroached on the Amruthahalli lake were demolished by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials on Tuesday.

A press release stated that the Amruthahalli lake in Yelahanka taluk, Jakkur hobli, coming under the BBMP limits, was spread across 24 acres and 36 guntas. Illegal constructions had come up on 20 guntas of land, estimated to be worth over ₹15 crore.

The encroachments were identified following a survey conducted by civic officials along with the surveyors from the Department of Survey, Settlement and Land Records. After the demolition of the illegal constructions, the lake boundary was fenced.

The Amruthahalli lake was transferred to the BBMP from the Bangalore Development Authority. Lake development has been taken up at ₹4 crore with funds under the 15th Finance Commission. The release added that the Karnataka Tank Conservation and Development Authority will plan the development of the lake, besides floating a tender for the same soon.