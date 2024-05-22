GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

IISc and Fujitsu Limited sign MoU for collaboration in data science

Published - May 22, 2024 07:41 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and Fujitsu Limited have signed an MoU to bring together researchers with diverse theoretical and systems backgrounds.

According to IISc, the collaboration aims to lay down the algorithmic foundations for the field of data science across the full breadth of scientific issues that arise in the rich and complex processes that use data to make decisions. It will also focus on modelling issues, inferential issues, computational issues, and application-related issues.

Creation of standards

The MoU focuses on joint research to create standards, guidelines, and protocols for the trustworthy and responsible use of research data. It also focuses on outreach activities to promote knowledge dissemination in the High-Performance Computing (HPC) domain.

IISc and Fujitsu researchers will collaborate on topics such as high dimensions and spikes, graphs, diffusion maps, semi-supervised learning, spectral clustering, concentration inequalities, sparse vectors and low-rank matrices, sparse recovery and scarification, stochastic block models, and synchronisation problems.

The initiative will emphasise the exploration of new high-performance computation paradigms and their realisation. The emerging technological field of joint research in high-performance algorithms will be the thematic core of these efforts, in order to develop effective and useful solutions for data science problems.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.