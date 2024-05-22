IISc and Fujitsu Limited sign MoU for collaboration in data science

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and Fujitsu Limited have signed an MoU to bring together researchers with diverse theoretical and systems backgrounds.

According to IISc, the collaboration aims to lay down the algorithmic foundations for the field of data science across the full breadth of scientific issues that arise in the rich and complex processes that use data to make decisions. It will also focus on modelling issues, inferential issues, computational issues, and application-related issues.

Creation of standards

The MoU focuses on joint research to create standards, guidelines, and protocols for the trustworthy and responsible use of research data. It also focuses on outreach activities to promote knowledge dissemination in the High-Performance Computing (HPC) domain.

IISc and Fujitsu researchers will collaborate on topics such as high dimensions and spikes, graphs, diffusion maps, semi-supervised learning, spectral clustering, concentration inequalities, sparse vectors and low-rank matrices, sparse recovery and scarification, stochastic block models, and synchronisation problems.

The initiative will emphasise the exploration of new high-performance computation paradigms and their realisation. The emerging technological field of joint research in high-performance algorithms will be the thematic core of these efforts, in order to develop effective and useful solutions for data science problems.