IIHR cancels horticulture fair in Bengaluru

Visitors at the horticulture fair at ICAR-IIHR in Bengaluru in February 2020. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

The third wave of COVID-19 had hit the national horticulture fair of the Indian Institute of Horticultural Research (IIHR). This year’s edition of the fair scheduled to be held from February 24 to 27 has been cancelled.

Fair organising secretary and principal scientist B. Narayanaswamy told The Hindu that IIHR had decided to cancel the popular event in the wake of the pandemic situation.

However, interested people could continue to visit the Hessarghatta campus of the Institute and see the demonstration plots that showcase about 95 technologies related to various aspects of horticulture, he said.

The visitors are allowed during the working hours (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.). The fair had become popular over the years and attracted innovative farmers from different States including Punjab and Haryana.