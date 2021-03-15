IFS officer refutes allegations by spouse in dowry-related case

His spouse is an IPS officer

IFS officer Nitin Subhash Yeola, against whom the Cubbon Park police had registered an FIR for dowry related harassment based on a complaint by his wife Karnataka cadre IPS officer Vartika Katiyar, has refuted all the allegations against him. In his statement to the police, a copy of which is with The Hindu, he has made a point by point rebuttal.

Calling the complaint ‘an afterthought’ and ‘malicious’, Yeola questioned its timing. The couple had tied the knot in 2011. In her complaint, Katiyar alleged harassment in the initial days of the marriage. “She did not ever report any of the allegations from 2011 till date,” said Yeola, in his statement.

The couple have filed for divorce and are locked in an access and custody battle for their eight-year-old son.

Yeola claimed that he had filed a contempt petition against Katiyar in the Delhi High Court in December 2020 for her alleged refusal to comply with a family court order allowing him access to their son. “The present FIR has been filed to disrupt these ongoing legal proceedings,” he alleged in his statement.