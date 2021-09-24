HOPCOMS starts online sale of fruits, vegetables

HOPCOMS, Lalbagh, has begun online marketing of fruits and vegetables coming under the BBMP south zone limits. The new facility from farmers to consumers has been started in partnership with CodeCatalysts Private Limited.

Speaking to The Hindu, HOPCOMS president N. Devraj said HOPCOMS will deliver within one hour of booking. To start with, this facility has been extended only to the areas in south Bengaluru.

Prasad G. from Codecatalyst said that booking will be accepted from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. This facility will be available with a minimum purchase of ₹200 and ₹30 will be charged for delivery. Mr. Prasad said that the delivery for booking received after 9 p.m.,will be done on the next morning.

For booking, customers have to download HOPCOMS app from the Google Play store or Apple’s App store or by calling 8951395439.