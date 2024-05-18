GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HOPCOMS mango mela from May 21

Published - May 18, 2024 06:54 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The annual mango and jackfruit mela, organised by the Horticulture Producers Co-operative Marketing and Processing Society Limited (HOPCOMS), will be inaugurated on May 21 at the Hudson Circle HOPCOMS stall. Until the end of May, the fruits will be sold at 5-10% discounted prices at 150 HOPCOMS stalls across the city.

Different varieties of mangos, including Badami, Raspuri, Tothapuri, Malgova, Bainganapalli, Dashahari, Kesar, Mallika, Kalapad, Sakkargutthi and Sendhoora will be available at the mela. “The mangos grown by the farmers of five districts which come under Bengaluru HOPCOMS limits - Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Kolar, Ramanagara and Chikkaballapur will be sold at the mela,” officials of HOPCOMS said.

Bangalore / fruit and vegetable

