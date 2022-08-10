Honda, HPCL to offer battery swap service for e-autos in Bengaluru

Bengaluru will have 70 such swap stations in next 12 months

Honda Power Pack Energy India (HEID), a subsidiary of Honda Motor Co., has set up battery swap services for electric autorickshaws at HPCL petrol stations in Bengaluru.

The first swap facility was opened on August 9 at HPCL petrol station on Old Airport Road. HPCL fuel stations on Raj Bhavan Road, Nandini Layout and Koramangala would also have battery swap infrastructure. More than 70 petrol stations in Bengaluru would have this facility within 12 months. The facility would be expanded to other cities as well in a phased manner.

HEID signed a memorandum of understanding and commercial agreement with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) to collaborate in the field of e-mobility in February 2022.

Sandeep Maheshwari, Executive Director-Retail, HPCL, said, “HPCL is committed to accelerating India’s transition to greener energy. HPCL & HEID e:swap stations will make swapping batteries a breeze for e-autorickshaws at Bengaluru.”