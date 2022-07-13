Airport inducts electric SUVs

It is to reduce carbon footprint

Electric vehicles procured by Mangaluru International Airport as part of its plan to become net zero by March 2029. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) in its endeavour to become carbon neutral by 2024 and go net zero by 2029, procured two electric vehicles on Tuesday.

The Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) will be used by the engineering and maintenance and the land-side operations team at the airport for their routine work. The airport has also drawn up a plan to procure either an electric bus or an SUV by the end of this current fiscal.

Receiving the keys of the electric SUVs from the dealers at the airport on Tuesday, the airport leadership team also outlined the plan to make two electrical charging stations operational in the parking area.

“Work on setting up the charging station is nearly completed. Stakeholders, internal and others, will be allowed to access this facility,” a statement from the airport spokesperson stated.

Using the electric vehicles will help the airport reduce its carbon emission and thereby pare the carbon footprint that the facility generates. The switch to electric vehicles is part of larger plan drawn up by the airport to convert all its fossil fuel-driven vehicles to electric vehicles, wherever electric vehicle option is available going forward, by March 2025.

The airport, by procuring the electric vehicles, has also carved a niche for itself among all AAHL airports for being the first to do so. Each one of the airports under AAHL are taking various sustainability initiatives and Mangaluru International Airport has chosen electric vehicles to make a statement of its commitment to green initiatives and thereby leave a green legacy for the future.