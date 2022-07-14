Magenta to deploy EV fleet for Amazon in Hyderabad

In 2020, Amazon India announced that it would include 10,000 EVs in its delivery fleet by 2025.

In 2020, Amazon India announced that it would include 10,000 EVs in its delivery fleet by 2025.

Magenta Mobility, an integrated electric mobility and charging solutions provider, said it has collaborated with Amazon India to induct a fleet of electric vehicles including two and four-wheeler electric vehicles for its delivery partners in Hyderabad.

Maxson Lewis, Founder, and Managing Director, Magenta Mobility, in a statement said, “The collaboration reaffirms Amazon India’s significant progress in the electric mobility industry.”

“This launch in Hyderabad is a continuation of our collaboration that started in Bengaluru and will help transform a significant number of Amazon’s last-mile delivery fleet to EVs and encourage the e-commerce industry to decarbonise last-mile logistics; actively,” he said.

“This collaboration is an important step towards building an enabling ecosystem to drive electric transportation and further driving more sustainable operations in Hyderabad, an important locale for us,” said Abhinav Singh, Director – Customer Fulfilment, Supply Chain and Global Specialty Fulfilment, Amazon India

Magenta is a Series A funded company backed by HPCL and investors such as JAN (JITO Angel Network), LetsVenture, and Indian American Dr. Kiran Patel.