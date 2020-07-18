HAL establishes COVID-19 Care Centre

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. (HAL) has converted its Ghatage Convention Centre, located on Airport Road, into a COVID-19 Care Centre. The centre was handed over to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike on Friday.
The facility has 160 beds with other supporting infrastructure such as toilets and bathrooms created in 16 days, according to R. Madhavan, chairman and managing director of HAL. Initially, the facility would be utilised for treatment of asymptomatic COVID-19 patients, Alok Verma, director, HR, said.
An MoU was signed between HAL, represented by Ch. Venkateswara Rao, general manager (CSR), and the BBMP, represented by R. Venkatachalapathy, Joint Commissioner, Mahadevapura Zone. Senior officials from the government and HAL were present on the occasion, HAL said in a release.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath