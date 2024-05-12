GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Hailstorm hits Bengaluru amidst rains bringing relief from sweltering heat

Waterlogging was reported in Bannerghatta Road, Jayanagar, Banashankari, and Arekere. This has also led to traffic snarls on this road particularly in the South Bengaluru area

Published - May 12, 2024 11:31 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Some parts of Bengaluru city receive heavy rainfall on Sunday, May 12.

Moderate rains lashed parts of the city on Sunday, May 12, bringing relief from the sweltering summer heat. Residents in some parts of the city noticed accompanying hailstones.

“It started raining at 4 p.m. and we were surprised to see hailstones in Girinagar. Downpour accompanied with heavy wind brought hailstones,” said Rajesh K., a resident. The hailstones were reported in Basavanagudi, Jayanagar, Tilaknagar, Hanumanthnagar and parts of south Bengaluru, according to residents.

Meanwhile, waterlogging was also reported in Bannerghatta Road, Jayanagar, Banashankari, and Arekere. This has also led to traffic snarls on this road particularly in the South Bengaluru area.

On Saturday, the Indian Meteorological Department(IMD) forecast ongoing rainfall in Karnataka for the upcoming week. Bengaluru is also expected to receive light to moderate rains in different areas of the city until May 13, with a yellow alert in place.

N. Puviarasan, Scientist from IMD in a release on Sunday, stated that the trough or wind discontinuity from Marathawada to Comorin area now runs from East Madhya Pradesh to Comorin area across Vidarbha, Marathwada, Interior Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu at 0.9 km above mean sea level. A cyclonic circulation lies over South Interior Karnataka and neighborhood at 1.5 km above mean sea level. The cyclonic circulation over the southeast Arabian Sea off Kerala coast at 1.5 km above mean sea level has become less marked.”

“The weather forecast for Bengaluru over the next 48 hours indicates a generally cloudy sky. There is a likelihood of light to moderate rain or thunderstorms in some areas towards evening and night. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 32°C and 24°C respectively,” he added.

