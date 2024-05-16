GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Gym trainer found dead after domestic argument in Bengaluru

Published - May 16, 2024 05:59 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 28-year-old gym trainer was found dead after a domestic row in Dasarahalli, Bagalagunte police station limits, on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Amit Kumar, a native of Bihar.

According to the police, he married a woman from the same area a year ago, despite objections from her parents. His wife had joined a nursing course and used to spend most of the day outside. Amit Kumar used to fight with her accusing her of not giving him enough time, said the police.

The woman shifted to her parents’ house, following which Amit Kumar used to call her and would threaten to end his life, said the police.

On Wednesday, he made a video call, made the same threat, and disconnected the call. His wife rushed home and with the help of neighbours broke open the door, and found him dead, said the police.

The police shifted the body and filed an unnatural death report. The woman alleged that Amit used to threaten her often after every argument.

The police have now recovered the mobile phone to analyse whether he took the extreme step accidentally or as a deliberate attempt.

(Those who are disturbed or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on Ph: 104 for help)

