Qatar World Cup 2022Semifinal: African trailblazer Morocco eyes history against defending champion France

Gym owner arrested for smuggling red sanders in Bengaluru

December 14, 2022 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Banaswadi police on Monday arrested a 27-year-old gym owner while he was allegedly carrying 101 kg of red sanders logs in a car.

The accused Koota Kallegowda was arrested while he was waiting in a car on Banasawadi main road to deliver the red sanders.

The patrolling police noticed Kallegowda behaving suspiciously after noticing the police and questioned him. They later found the logs and took him into custody.

Inquiries revealed that Kallegowda had opened a gym in Channapatna and borrowed ₹25 lakh loan.

The accused suffered loss in business and in order to repay the loan, he stole the red sanders from Ramanagaram forest range and brought it to the city to sell and repay the loan.

The value of the seized logs is estimated to be around ₹12 lakh. The accused has been booked under the Forest Act and taken into custody for further investigation.

