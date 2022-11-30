  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022LIVE updates: Tunisia vs France; Australia vs Denmark

Govt. seeking more time to fix reservation for wards only to delay elections to BBMP council beyond May 2023, SEC complains to top courts

The State Election Commission alleged before both the High Court of Karnataka and the Supreme Court that the Karnataka government appears to be seeking three more months to issue a fresh notification to fix the reservation for the wards of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike “only with a view to prolong and delay the conduct of election to the BBMP beyond May 2023”

November 30, 2022 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The State Election Commission (SEC) on Wednesday alleged before both the High Court of Karnataka and the Supreme Court that the State government appears to be seeking three more months to issue a fresh notification to fix the reservation for the wards of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike “only with a view to prolong and delay the conduct of election to the BBMP beyond May 2023”.

“The election to the State Legislative Assembly will be due before May 2023 and if the election schedule for the Assembly is declared then the elections to the BBMP would get postponed indefinitely,” the SEC said in its statement opposing the government’s application seeking three more months, with effect from November 30, to issue the fresh notification on reservation.

Also, the SEC filed an affidavit before the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the government to issue the fresh notification on reservation immediately.

Taking note that the SEC had sought direction from the apex court, Justice Hemant Chandangoudar adjourned the hearing on the application filed by the State government seeking three more months.

The government had sought three more months while stating that the dedicated commission, headed by a retired judge of the High Court, which is examining the political reservation for other backward classes, was yet to give clarifications sought by the government.

However, the SEC has contended that even though the Commission had already communicated its stand on reservation for OBCs, the government appears to have sought clarification only with a view to overcome directions issued by the High Court and the apex court.

Referring to the communications between the government and the dedicated commission, the SEC has said that apparently neither the government nor the commission had the empirical data available with them with respect to political backwardness.

The High Court, in its September 30 verdict of quashing reservation for OBCs and women, had directed the government to issue a fresh notification by November 30 after getting a fresh report from the dedicated commission on OBC reservation based on empirical data.

Related Topics

Bangalore / local authority / Reservation

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.