Government officials awaiting reposting at BBMP struggle without salaries

The officials say it is surprising why the order for reposting is not being notified despite the BBMP being short staffed. 

February 28, 2024 09:58 am | Updated 09:58 am IST - Bengaluru 

Shreyas H S
Shreyas H.S.
Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Head Office (BBMP building) at Hudson circle, in Bengaluru

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Head Office (BBMP building) at Hudson circle, in Bengaluru | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K.

About 16 officials of engineering cadre who are awaiting reposting at the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) are struggling as they are not receiving salaries for several months. The salaries along with arrears will be credited only after reposting.

Many of these officials hail from different departments and are deputed to BBMP, which is a routine affair. The officials say it is surprising why the order for reposting is not being notified despite the BBMP being short staffed. 

An Assistant Executive Engineer level officer whose parent organisation is Public Works Department (PWD) was first deputed to the Town Planning Department of the BBMP in 2018-19. He worked till 2020-21. Later he was sent back to his home department. He was again asked to report to Urban Development Department (UDD) where he is still awaiting posting in BBMP for the last seven months.

“I was not given posting due to which I am not receiving salary. A senior UDD official said that they are waiting for orders from the government. I have no clue as to why I am not being given reposting despite the government asking me to report to UDD,” the official said on condition of anonymity. 

He further spoke about his struggle and said he has many commitments and without salary he is now forced to borrow money from his friends. He said he does not know how long this state of limbo would continue. 

Another official who is also awaiting reposting said the UDD is giving excuses for the delay in posting and according to one official the file is with the concerned minister and he has to approve reposting. “I have not been paid for the last six months. I have cut down on several expenses and also borrowed money to pay loans.” he said.

A senior official from UDD said “the reposting will be done as soon as they get approval from the concerned minister. We are hoping that direction will be given soon.”

