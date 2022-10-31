Golden Chariot back on track from November 20 with new features

The ‘Golden Chariot’ luxury train of the Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation Limited (KSTDC) will be back in a new avatar in association with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) from November 20.

A release on Monday said that the luxury train will attempt to connect some of the important dots which have shaped the history of South India through several centuries. The destinations have been chosen to showcase the architecture, culture and history of this region, it said.

“The train now boasts of several new features, including newly upholstered furniture, elegant drapery, renovated rooms and bathrooms, crockery and cutlery of reputed international brands and an exquisite range of linen. For providing wholesome in-room entertainment, smart TVs with variety of WiFi-enabled subscriptions have been installed. CCTV cameras and fire alarm system have been added for more safety,” the KSTDC press release added

The guest carriages of the trains have been named after the dynasties which ruled south India over several centuries. Each guest carriage has four deluxe cabins with a mix of twins and doubles. The guest cabins are a mix of 13 double bed cabins, 30 twin bed cabins and one cabin for the specially abled.

IRCTC has engaged professionals and experienced chefs who have created menus presenting an eclectic mix of mouthwatering international as well as domestic fare. The two restaurants, Ruchi and Nalapaka, serve delectable meals from across the world with an array of Indian options. Madira, the bar serves choicest of wines, beers and spirits.

Arogya, the spa-cum-fitness centre, combines traditional Ayurvedic spa therapies with modern workout machines for the fitness freaks, added the release.