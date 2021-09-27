Bengaluru

Free travel for SSLC supplementary exam

Passengers queue up for a BMTC bus in Bengaluru.   | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation has extended free travel facility to all students appearing for the SSLC supplementary examination. They can travel from their residence to the exam centre at no cost after producing their hall ticket or student pass issued for 2020-21, stated a release.


