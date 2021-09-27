The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation has extended free travel facility to all students appearing for the SSLC supplementary examination. They can travel from their residence to the exam centre at no cost after producing their hall ticket or student pass issued for 2020-21, stated a release.
Free travel for SSLC supplementary exam
Special Correspondent
Bengaluru,
September 27, 2021 11:58 IST
Special Correspondent
Bengaluru,
September 27, 2021 11:58 IST
Students can travel from residence to exam centre
Students can travel from residence to exam centre
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Sep 27, 2021 1:03:42 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/free-travel-for-sslc-supplementary-exam/article36690131.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story