Four people involved in Australian T20 cricket league betting racket arrested

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) officials arrested a gang of four persons involved in a cricket betting racket. The police seized ₹1.05 lakh, a laptop and nine phones used in the betting from the arrested.

The arrested have been identified as Girish, 35, Shivaraj, 32, both residents of Nagharabhavi, Dilip Kumar, 25, of Sunkadakatte and Shyam Sundar, 32, of Muddinapalya.

Based on a tip-off, the police conducted a raid on a house on Muddinapalya main road in Nagharabhavi on Friday. The officials found the arrested were betting for the match between Melbourne Star and Renegades playing in Big Bash League, an Australian Twenty20 cricket tournament. They were using a mobile application to check winning prediction ratio and then bet on the winning and losing teams.

The arrested persons confessed that they were in contact with a bookie identified as Khan Bhai and organised betting in Bengaluru with his help. Efforts are on to nab Khan. A case has been registered in Annapoorneshwari Nagar police station.