Foreign national arrested, MDMA seized

The J.B. Nagar police caught a 36-year-old woman from Uganda for allegedly selling MDMA on 100-ft road on Saturday.

After receiving a tip-off, a police team arrived at the location where Tusime Sharon was allegedly selling the drugs, and caught her. The police found 11.5 gm of MDMA in her handbag.

The worth of the seized drugs is estimated to be ₹50,000. “The probe revealed that she had come to Bengaluru on a tourist visa in 2017, but never returned,” said the police. Sharon allegedly confessed to purchasing MDMA from a contact at Majestic.