Flooding: BBMP surveys affected households; puts count at 410

Residents who have lost most of their belongings have sought enhanced compensation, arguing that relief announced by CM will not cover the loss

Early on Saturday morning, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) deployed around 200 pourakarmikas at Dattatreya Nagar in Hosakerehalli ward. Earthmovers were also pressed into service to clear silt from the roads. Around 300 households in Dattatreya Nagar, 60 in Kumaraswamy Layout, and around 50 at Dorekere, near Uttarahalli, were flooded after a spate of heavy rain on Friday.

BBMP Commissioner N. Manjunath Prasad said the civic body had conducted a ground-level survey to assess the number of households that were affected by the flooding.

Residents who have lost most of their belongings have sought more compensation, arguing that the ₹25,000 relief announced by the Chief Minister will not cover the loss.

Also read: ‘We are down in the dumps as everything has been lost’

Mr. Prasad said the civic body was also distributing food and drinking water to the affected residents. “We will provide meals to the residents on Sunday as well,” he said. However, several residents that The Hindu spoke to claimed that they had received no aid from the civic body, though a few organisations have stepped in to help with relief work.

Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Ltd. has also sent kits containing soaps, toothpaste, and toothbrush, and other essential toiletries. These kits were also distributed to the affected families in the flood-affected localities, Mr. Prasad said.

Flood alert in low-lying areas

The India Meteorological Department has forecast more rain in the city. Widespread light to moderate rain with isolated heavy rain associated with thunder activity over the BBMP area has been forecast for the next two days. The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Cell (KSNDMC) has issued a flood forecast.

With antecedent moisture conditions given the rainfall over the past 24 hours, “major inundation” is likely in low-lying areas in Dasarahalli, West, and Rajarajeshwarinagar zones, said the forecast. Some of the areas likely to be affected are Rajagopalanagar, Shettihalli, and Chokkasandra in Dasarahalli zone; Dattatreya Temple, near Mantri Mall bridge, Nandini Layout, Laggere bridge, Shankar Mutt, Prakashnagar, Basaveshwaranagar, Sri Ramamandir, and J.P. Park in West zone; and Peenya industrial area 3rd phase, Rajarajeshwarinagar, Herohalli, Ullal, and Hemmigepura in Rajarajeshwarinagar zone.