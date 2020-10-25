‘We are down in the dumps as everything has been lost’

Dattatreya Nagar residents take stock of the damage caused by heaving rain and flooding

Residents of 300-odd houses at Dattatreya Nagar are reeling from the damage wrought by floodwaters and sewage that entered their houses on Friday after hours of heavy rain.

“We have only the clothes on our back. When the raja kaluve overflowed and started flooding our ground floor house, we tried to salvage our children’s books and laptop first. All of us rushed to the terrace,” said Lakshmi N., a resident of Dattatreya Nagar.

A grieving woman, whose house was flooded, being consoled by her relative at Hosakerehalli in Bengaluru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

The locality in Hosakerehalli ward was one of the worst-affected areas.“We were struggling for help. We made innumerable calls to the Department of Fire and Emergency Services, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, former councillor…none of them came to our rescue. Our relatives who live nearby actually swam to our house and rescued us,” she said, and added that her children were now at her mother’s house at Chikkalasandra, while she and her husband stayed back to clean their house and salvage their belongings.

Residents pointed out that this comes at a time when many of them have been making do with reduced incomes owing to job loss and salary cuts on account of the pandemic.

Cleaning under way in a small-scale industry that was flooded in Hosakerehalli. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

Residents have lost most of their belongings, including electrical appliances. V. Eshwar Prasad, who lives in the area, said an earthmover had been deployed by the civic body to clear the road of silt.

“There is no rain as of now, but we are anxious. Three months ago, several homes here were flooded. The BBMP then had promised corrective action, but nothing has been done so far,” he said.

Several provision shops and markets in the area have incurred huge losses. Sources said that the godown of Ramachandrapura Mutt, located behind the Dattatreya temple, where several bags of rice, oil packets, and other provisions were stored, was completely flooded. A factory that manufactured baby food, located next to the godown, was also flooded.

A resident who did not want to be named said the lack of elected representatives was felt deeply. “Earlier, we could contact the local councillor. Now, with no elected body in place, in time of need, there is no one we can really depend on,” the resident said.