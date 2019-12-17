Five-year-old boy run over by school bus

A five-year-old boy was run over by his school bus moments after he de-boarded on Monday afternoon. The incident occurred near Huskur Gate. The boy who died was identified as Deekshith, a UKG student of a school at Kammasandra in Electronic City.
According to the police, Deekshith, along with two other children, got down from the school bus. “While his friends went to the rear of the bus to cross the road, Deekshith tried to cross the road from the front of the bus and came under the wheels. He died instantaneously,” the police said.
The driver told the police that he assumed that all the three children were at the rear of the bus.
After the incident, parents staged a protest on the school premises.
