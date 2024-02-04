GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Five police personnel suspended after suspected thief escapes from station

February 04, 2024 08:31 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A Sub Inspector was among the five police personnel suspended on the charge of dereliction of duty, after a 35-year-old old choreographer-turned-chain-snatcher escaped from Gubbi police station recently.

The incident occurred in Home Minister G. Parameshwara’s home district Tumakuru, embarrassing the department and leading to the suspension, sources said.

The accused, Syed Ali Balasab Nadaf, was arrested by the Gubbi police for allegedly stealing a gold chain of 35 grams from a shopkeeper on January 11. Nadaf hailed from Gadag and worked as a choreographer in Bengaluru and suffered financial losses recently, said the police.

In order to overcome these losses, he allegedly took to crime and resorted to chain-snatching.

Investigating a chain-snatching case, the Gubbi police tracked down Nadaf and arrested him for further investigation. While in custody, Nadaf allegedly slid his hands down the handcuffs and fled from the station, as the constable who was guarding him reportedly dozed off.

The other staff, including the station house in-charge, were busy in the record room at around 4.30 a.m.

The incident came to light when the guard woke up and found the handcuffs on the floor and Nadaf missing. He informed the SHO before alerting the control room. Soon the police arrested Nadaf at Bengaluru city railway station.

