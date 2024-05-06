GIFT a SubscriptionGift
FIR filed in KIA hoax bomb threat email

May 06, 2024 08:47 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Bengaluru

Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) police have registered an FIR against an unknown person for sending a threat mail to bomb the airport on April 29. Geetha Rani, terminal manager, in her complaint, said the mail was sent to the airport’s feedback email ID claiming that bombs had been planted and that they would explode in a few hours. The mailer claimed to be from a terrorist group.

An elaborate security check was launched before it was concluded to be a hoax. The complainant also shared the IP address of the sender.

Smoking on flight

Meanwhile, the airport police on Sunday arrested a 31-year-old passenger for allegedly smoking on board a Dubai to Bengaluru bound flight.

Based on a complaint filed by Punith B.M., manager of security, airport operations, and customer service, the police arrested Mohammed Aslam Halaipotra Najir from Porbandar in Gujarat, charging him under different sections of the IPC.

While smoking, he was noticed by the captain and crew members. He was detained by security as soon as the flight landed and was handed over to the police. The police are now probing how he sourced the banned items, hoodwinking the security checks.

