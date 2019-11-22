Fight4Right protest: BBMP’s Special Commissioner visits problem spots

It’s been almost a week since nearly 4,000 residents from Haraluru, Silver County Road, Kudlu, Somasundrapalya, Mangamannapalya and HSR Layout Sector 2 staged the #Fight4Right protest demanding civic amenities and better accountability from elected representatives and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials.

On Friday, BBMP’s Special Commissioner D. Randeep visited Silver County Road and some parts of Haraluru.

Riding pillion on a two-wheeler, the Special Commissioner experienced first-hand the pathetic condition of infrastructure in the area.

After the visit, Mr. Randeep assured citizens that the garbage collection problem would be resolved soon.

“We found two settlements burning garbage and other waste, which is a violation of the Solid Waste Management laws. We will serve notices, besides ensuring this burning is stopped immediately,” he said.

Responding to the long-standing demand for widening the stretch between Birla Junction and Hosa Road via Kudlu village, the special commissioner said that the work would be taken up soon. “The widening of the stretch will enable an easy commute towards Electronics City,” he said.

He also said that the BBMP would divert the sewage flowing into Haraluru Lake, apart from improving the walkway.