Exam results bring cheer to THiS institutions

The excellent results obtained in the ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 examinations brought cheer in schools that are part of The Hindu in School (THiS) programme.

Presidency School, Nandini Layout achieved 100% pass results, with 122 of the 131 students securing distinction and nine passing with first class marks. Sanjana Suresh, by securing 98.7%, emerged the school topper.

Students of Bishop Cotton Girls’ High School, St. Mark’s Road, brought laurels to the institution in both Class 10 and 12 examinations. The school achieved 100% pass results. Samridhi Badra and Aishani Tiwari, both 98.2%, emerged toppers in Class 10. In Class 12, Zoya Naaz Rehaman (96.5%) in Science and Priya Sadhwani (95.25%) in Commerce were the school toppers.

Ryan International School, Bannerghatta, boasted achieving 100% pass results. Kamya Jha secured 98.33% and emerged as the school topper.

In SEA International School, K.R. Puram, all 35 students passed, with 15 students securing distinction. M. Nithyashree, by securing 98.4%, is the school topper.

All the 67 students in Sri Vani Education Centre, Basaveshwaranagar, passed. In all, 28 students scored 90% and above marks. Aditya V. Bhagwat (97.83%) is the school topper.

Students of two branches of BGS World School excelled in the board exams. In BGS World School, Nagarur, Bengaluru North, 24 of the 29 students secured distinction. Likith Gowda B.S., (95.2%) is the school topper. BGS World School, Chickballapur, too achieved 100% pass results, with 25 students securing distinction. Tanyeem Wafa M., with 99.27%, is the topper.

Students of the National Academy for Learning, Basaveshwaranagar, performed well in both ICSE and ISC exams. Sathvik S. Shankar (99%) is the topper in Class 10. In Class 12 Science stream, Ganesh Bannur and Shwetha Ullala, both with 96.3% marks, are the toppers, while in the Commerce stream, Simran Sharma (94.8%) topped the school.

Vishwa Vidyapeeth, Singanayakanahalli, achieved 100% pass results. Khushi Pai, by securing 98.2%, emerged school topper.

Students of St. Francis Xavier Girls’ High School, Fraser Town, excelled in board exams. The school achieved 100% pass results. Sidrah Saif (98.67%) emerged school topper.