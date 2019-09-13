Ethiopian Airlines to start direct flight to Addis Ababa

Ethiopian Airlines will launch a non-stop flight between Bengaluru and Addis Ababa from October 29.

The airline will operate the flight four days a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Tadesse Tilahun, Regional Director, Indian subcontinent, said the airline would offer 40% discount on economy class and 50% discount on business class tickets for 90 days from the commencement of the service.

A one-way ticket will cost ₹38,525 and return fare will be ₹61,432.

At present, the airline operates passenger flights to Mumbai and Delhi two times every day, and cargo services to Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Mumbai and New Delhi.