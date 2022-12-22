Educational institutions in Bengaluru bring back COVID-19 protocols 

December 22, 2022 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - Bengaluru

In view of the recent viral infections among children and the spike in COVID-19 cases in different parts of the world, educational institutions in Bengaluru have proactively started taking precautionary measures.

Schools are making masks and the use of sanitisers mandatory again, while also instructing children to maintain social distancing and not share food, amongst other things.

School managements said that due to the recent weather conditions, viral fever breakouts had occurred, which prompted them to take caution. “About two weeks ago, we sent a message to parents, after many children fell sick, to encourage students to wear masks at all times. It was not mandatory but now, with COVID-19 cases surging at many places, we might make it mandatory. Once the students are back from the Christmas vacation, we will assess the situation and decide what to do about physical distancing,” said Sunil Fernandes S.J., principal, St. Joseph’s Boys High School.

Some other schools have started implementing protocols only after the latest news about COVID-19. “We just issued a circular today (Thursday) to be proactive. Wearing a mask, sanitising hands, to not share food, to not play in groups are some of the norms we have asked them to follow. Once again, slowly and steadily, we will implement these protocols as we had just started getting used to not following them,” said Gayatri Vijendra, principal, Podar International School, Magadi Road.

As it is Christmas vacation and many families have plans to travel, the Associated Managements of Schools in Karnataka has asked parents to exercise caution before planning trips. In addition, Shashi Kumar D., general secretary of the association, said, “We request all to take care of SOPs at your respective schools.”

On Thursday, Bangalore University issued a circular which said that in the backdrop of Health Department’s advisory to take precaution in the State with regards to COVID-19, it is mandatory for all students, teachers, and non-teaching staff to take the booster dose (precautionary dose) and wear masks within the university.