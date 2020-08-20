‘DPI violating rules’

Private schools accuse government schools of conducting classes

The Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka has accused the Department of Public Instruction of violating the Disaster Management Act and conducting classes for students in government schools.

In a complaint to the Chief Secretary on Tuesday, the association alleged that teachers of government schools have started conducting classes in violation of the norms issued by the Central government which state that educational institutions cannot be open till August 31.

D. Shashi Kumar, general secretary of the association, said, “When we are not allowed to re-open schools, how can the government conduct classes under Vidyagama scheme?”

The association has enclosed photographs of the department conducting classes in schools without maintaining social distancing.

It urged the Chief Secretary to issue a uniform calendar for all schools functioning in the State, and allow private schools to open as well.