‘DPI violating rules’

The Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka has accused the Department of Public Instruction of violating the Disaster Management Act and conducting classes for students in government schools.
In a complaint to the Chief Secretary on Tuesday, the association alleged that teachers of government schools have started conducting classes in violation of the norms issued by the Central government which state that educational institutions cannot be open till August 31.
D. Shashi Kumar, general secretary of the association, said, “When we are not allowed to re-open schools, how can the government conduct classes under Vidyagama scheme?”
The association has enclosed photographs of the department conducting classes in schools without maintaining social distancing.
It urged the Chief Secretary to issue a uniform calendar for all schools functioning in the State, and allow private schools to open as well.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath